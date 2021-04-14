Let’s hear the good news about COVID-19

To the Editor:

There will never be good news about death, however there is some encouraging news about COVID-19 in Sumter County and The Villages. The CDC website indicates that total cases, deaths, and positive tests have gone down significantly since January. They also report that 77 percent of the 65+ year old residents of the county have been vaccinated. (Both shots or single shot of J&J.)

Lake and Marion counties are trending the same direction but not as quickly. It’s tiresome and misleading to see Larry D. Croom and others, including this website, incessantly misrepresent the virus as a plague that’s getting worse. It’s not! This glut of negative representations reflects Mark Twain’s often-quoted remark about misrepresentations: “There are lies, damn lies and statistics.” Stay safe and take care of yourself. Personal responsibility is the only responsibility you can control.

Robert Moore

Village of Rio Grande