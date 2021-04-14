South Sumter Middle School student wins first place at state science fair

By Staff Report

South Sumter Middle School eighth-grader Alynza McBride won first place in Earth and Environmental Sciences at the State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida.

Her project was titled, “Can Hydrologic Records Be Reconstructed Using Tree Rings from the Upper Withlacoochee River?”  She  was also awarded a $100 cash prize from the Sierra Club of Florida, Certificate of Recognition from NASA Earth Systems and the Association for Women Geoscientists, and a nomination and certificate of recognition for Broadcom Masters. Meanwhile Jaycee Meuller, also an eighth-grader at South Sumter Middle School, won sixth place with her project titled, “Can the Tomato Take the Heat?” in the Plant Sciences category. 

Alynza McBride working in the field
Alynza McBride working in the field.

Wildwood Middle High School students won several place and special awards as well. Seventh-grader Julia Temple won third place in Chemistry with her project titled, “Plastic…Plastic Everywhere! Is Polyethylene a More Suitable Replacement for Sand Based Cement?” She also won a nomination and certificate of recognition for Broadcom Masters.  Seventh-grader Noella Lipham won fourth place in Microbiology with her project titled, “Which Antibiotic will be More Efficient When Fighting Against E.coli k-12?”  Jose Carvajal-Beltran, eighth-grader, won fourth place with his project titled, “Let’s ENLIGHTen on Night Insects!” in the Physics and Astronomy category. Eighth-grader Shyanne Durst won sixth place (Recognition) in Engineering with her project titled, “Surface Groundwater Filtration.” Aryca Zapata, seventh-grader, won a $25 cash prize from the Manatee Regional STEM competition.

South Sumter High School Junior, Cheyenne Shirley won fourth place in the Biomedical and Health Sciences category with her project titled, “The Effects of Ketone Supplements on Reducing Postprandial Glucose Levels.”  Both Cheyenne Shirley and Savannah Stephens of South Sumter High School will advance to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair with Kadie Mariano, Michael Vick and Trinity Skaggs of Wildwood Middle High School, which will be held virtually in May.   

School coordinators this year include Shelly Paulinyce and Michelle Alberto of South Sumter Middle School, Shelbie Wiley and Stephanie Yarbrough of South Sumter High School, Monica Vinas and Lauri Siverson of The Villages Charter School and Emily Keeler of Wildwood Middle High School. 

