The Villages’ lawsuit prompts special meeting of Lady Lake Commission

By Meta Minton

A lawsuit filed against the Town of Lady Lake has prompted a special closed-door meeting of the commissioners to discuss their legal options.

Commissioners will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall. Others attending the meeting will be Town Attorney Derek Schroth, Town Manager Bill Lawrence and Growth Management Director Thad Carroll.

The Villages of Lake-Sumter Inc. and The Villages Operating Company filed the lawsuit against the town last week in the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Lake County. It was filed as a result of the Feb. 17 meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at Spanish Springs Town Square. The Villages has indicated it would like to start with seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the Villagers-only club famous for dining, drinking and dancing. The Villages closed the Katie Belle’s last year.

The Villages is seeking an injunction that would prevent the town from standing in the way of the plan for the apartments.

Commissioners James Rietz, Dan Vincent and Paul Hannan voted against the apartments. Mayor Ruth Kussard and Commissioner Tony Holden voted in favor of The Villages’ request.

