Menu

COVID-19 cases spiking across Florida as virus hits Villages Charter School again

By Larry D. Croom

Florida added 6,762 new COVID-19 cases and 78 more fatalities on Thursday as the deadly virus reared its head again at The Villages Charter School.

The tri-county area is now reporting 1,823 deaths – 942 in Marion County, 615 in Lake County and 266 in Sumter County. They are among the 34,907 fatalities in Florida and the 564,715 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

Another case of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus was reported Monday at The Villages Charter School, bringing the total number of positive results identified at the facility among students since classes started in August 2020 to 94. That number also represents 40.9 percent of the 230 cases reported among students in all Sumter County public schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,148,448 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 2,108,030 are residents. A total of 83,773 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,920 in correctional facilities. Across the state 87,742 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 16,126 COVID-19 cases have been reported in and around The Villages since the pandemic hit Florida. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) 4,564
  • Leesburg 4,231;
  • Summerfield 1,864;
  • Lady Lake 1,651;
  • Belleview up 1,312;
  • Wildwood 1,049;
  • Fruitland Park 798;
  • Oxford up 516; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 143.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 66,862
  • Hospitalizations: 4,094

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,048
  • Hospitalizations: 566
  • Vaccinations: 79,909 (62,426 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,199), Wildwood (1,049), Bushnell (988), Coleman (851) and Oxford (516).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,022
  • Hospitalizations: 1,472
  • Vaccinations: 148,428 (95,488 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,445), Leesburg (4,231), Eustis (2,453), Mount Dora (2,075) and Tavares (1,958). The Villages also is reporting 182 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,792
  • Hospitalizations: 2,056
  • Vaccinations: 119,162 (79,071 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (21,786), Summerfield (1,864), Dunnellon (1,369), Belleview (1,312) and Silver Springs (647). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

Headlines

Lake Deaton residents furious over CDD 10’s handling of tree-cutting incident

News
Village of Lake Deaton residents angrily objected Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors’ handling of a tree cutting incident in their neighborhood.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after ambulance crew reports impaired motorist

Crime
The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after an ambulance crew reported seeing a vehicle whose driver was possibly impaired.
Read more

CDD 9 supervisors debate whether they’ve got too much of residents’ money

News
Community Development District 9 supervisors on Thursday afternoon debated whether the $16 million held in reserve is too much - or too little.
Read more

COVID-19 cases spiking across Florida as virus hits Villages Charter School again

Health
Florida added 6,762 new COVID-19 cases and 78 more fatalities on Thursday as the deadly virus reared its head again at The Villages Charter School.
Read more

Suspect jailed after crashing stolen truck during chase by Lady Lake police

Crime
A suspect has been jailed after crashing a stolen truck during a chase by Lady Lake police.
Read more

More Headlines

Majority of CDD 10 supervisors push for lighting of Hillsborough pool sign

News
A majority of Community Development District 10 supervisors are pushing for the sign at the Hillsborough swimming pool to be lit at night.
Read more

Former Fruitland Park community development director dies at 66 after long illness

News
The former longtime community development director for the City of Fruitland Park has died.
Read more

Sumter detectives seeking help in nabbing thief who targeted Lady Lake Lowe’s

Crime
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a bandit who recently ripped off power tools from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake.
Read more

Sandringham Room will be closed at Canal Street Recreation Center

News
The Sandringham Room at the Canal Street Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more

Dive team recovers body of man who reportedly jumped from bridge

News
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was located Thursday by the sheriff’s dive team in Lake Griffin in the area of the Picciola Road bridge in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth