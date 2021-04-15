It is time for us to stand up as patriots and restore America

To the Editor:

So just what are the meanings of names we call each other? There are many and most are very confusing, misleading, and intended to sway individuals to think in a certain way.

Liberal or Democrat simplified means a belief in an expanded Federal government to better assist its citizens. Conservative or Republican means a limited Federal government with power vested in the States to better assist its citizens. However, some in this class vote for liberal policies making the term confusing.

Then we have those who point the finger at others and call them, racists or xenophobes, the intent here is to avoid debate of issues implying those persons are not worthy of consideration and have a hidden agenda. An example would be a voting rights bill that mandates a form of identification to prove one is a valid voting citizen. Some call this bill racist without explaining how it is racist, they offer no facts in support of their position, they are simply name-calling in an effort to avoid offering proof. While at the same time holding the requirement of producing ID to rent a car, applying for a loan, or taking an airline flight isn’t racist, this exposes the lack of logical thinking in their position

Conservatives and Liberals have historically worked in Congress and through the process of compromise managed to have a functioning government, this is no longer the case. Now the government is being run through Executive Orders, now the legislation is offered in the House and voted on. There is no debate, no committee actions, no compromise, no input at all, this is not only unconstitutional it is dangerous for the country and its citizens. We no longer have Americans being represented in the halls of Congress.

OK, so what do we do to correct these abusive actions? Well, this brings us to yet another name, Patriot. What do you think of when you hear someone called a Patriot? To me, a Patriot is someone who embraces the concepts this country was founded on. They have a mistrust of a large powerful Federal government preferring that power rests with the States, our Founders had a deep mistrust of the Federal government for good reason. They have a love of country and the Constitution, they believe in freedom and individual responsibility and most importantly they believe all government is controlled and dictated to by “We the People.”

Our country hasn’t been taken over by liberals, there are liberals who love this country, it has been taken over by the radical left who have no love of country and only love power. We are quickly losing our 1st amendment and the 2nd is under attack once that is gone we are helpless and defenseless against an all-controlling government. We must wake up connect those dots and reveal the full picture of what is going on in America today.

In San Diego, immigrant children are attending in-class schooling while American children have been locked out. Recently arrived illegal immigrants are receiving billions of dollars for food, clothing, bus/plane tickets, and hotel rooms while American veterans are sleeping in the streets, immigrants with COVID are being transported throughout the country. My question is where is the logical thinking here, are you not concerned?

It is now incumbent upon us to concentrate our efforts on the power of the States for it is only the States who can restrain the power of the Federal government. It is time to understand we do not live in a democracy, we live in a republic, we should understand the difference. We must cast aside those misleading terms of liberal and conservative and do all in our power to assure we elect Patriots, to Federal and State governments. It is time for us to stand up as patriots and restore America to its founding principles and strive for a “more perfect union.”

Frank D. Lovell

An American Patriot

Free State of Florida