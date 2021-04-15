Majority of CDD 10 supervisors push for lighting of Hillsborough pool sign

By Meta Minton

A majority of Community Development District 10 supervisors are pushing for the sign at the Hillsborough swimming pool to be lit at night.

Steve Bova

Supervisor Steve Bova, who originally raised the issue last month, said lighting the sign should be a priority as Hillsborough Trail is a heavily traveled thoroughfare. Bova said it can be particularly challenging for golf carts in the dark.

“There are a lot of people in Hillsborough that go get their mail at night. It’s dangerous. It’s dark,” Bova said.

Lighting the sign would cost about $2,900. He pointed to other lighted signs in CDD 10, at the Village of Dunedin postal station and pool and the Manatee Recreation Center.

“I really do think that somehow it should be lit. It’s a bend. It’s not a straight shot,” Supervisor Christine Bradshaw said, describing Hillsborough Trail.

Supervisor James Boyd also agreed that it’s a safety issue.

However, Supervisor Ken Lieberman said he did not view it as a dangerous situation and feared setting a precedent by lighting the sign.

“Everybody might want the same thing,” he said.

Chairman Don Wiley, who represents CDD 10 on the Project Wide Advisory Committee, said he would raise the issue at a future meeting of PWAC, which shares infrastructure costs among CDDs south of County Road 466.

