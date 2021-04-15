Menu

Sumter detectives seeking help in nabbing thief who targeted Lady Lake Lowe’s

By Larry D. Croom

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a bandit who recently ripped off power tools from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake.

Lowes Home Improvement thief
Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for the man pictured above, who is accused of stealing $348 in tools from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake earlier this month.

The suspect entered the store, located at 13075 N. Hwy. 441 on April 6 at about 3 p.m. and concealed the tools valued at $348. He then exited the store without paying for the items and then fled the area after being confronted by loss prevention personnel, a sheriff’s office report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

