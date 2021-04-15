Sumter detectives seeking help in nabbing thief who targeted Lady Lake Lowe’s

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a bandit who recently ripped off power tools from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake.

The suspect entered the store, located at 13075 N. Hwy. 441 on April 6 at about 3 p.m. and concealed the tools valued at $348. He then exited the store without paying for the items and then fled the area after being confronted by loss prevention personnel, a sheriff’s office report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).