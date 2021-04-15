Villagers’ son arrested after ambulance crew reports impaired motorist

By Meta Minton

John Graham McDonald
John Graham McDonald

The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after an ambulance crew reported seeing a vehicle whose driver was possibly impaired.

An American Medical Response ambulance driver contacted the dispatch center at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning and reported seeing a gold Ford Edge eastbound on County Road 470 near Sumterville traveling well below the speed limit. The driver also had trouble maintaining a single lane, according to the arrest report.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old John Graham MacDonald who lives with his parents at 5529 Parkyn Ave. in the Village of Monarch Grove. As MacDonald fumbled for his driver’s license, registration and insurance, the deputy noted “his eyes were bloodshot and watery” and the deputy could smell “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person,” the report said.

MacDonald admitted he had been drinking, but claimed he had waited a few hours before getting behind the wheel. He also complained that he had been up since 4 a.m. and was “very tired.”

The Coral Springs native stumbled during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that measured .030 and .038 blood alcohol content.

Due to the defendant’s B.A.C registering below .08 a drug recognition expert was notified to respond,” the deputy wrote in the report.

MacDonald was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a warning for failure to maintain a single lane. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Headlines

Lake Deaton residents furious over CDD 10’s handling of tree-cutting incident

News
Village of Lake Deaton residents angrily objected Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors’ handling of a tree cutting incident in their neighborhood.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after ambulance crew reports impaired motorist

Crime
The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after an ambulance crew reported seeing a vehicle whose driver was possibly impaired.
Read more

CDD 9 supervisors debate whether they’ve got too much of residents’ money

News
Community Development District 9 supervisors on Thursday afternoon debated whether the $16 million held in reserve is too much - or too little.
Read more

Headlines

Lake Deaton residents furious over CDD 10’s handling of tree-cutting incident

News
Village of Lake Deaton residents angrily objected Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors’ handling of a tree cutting incident in their neighborhood.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after ambulance crew reports impaired motorist

Crime
The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after an ambulance crew reported seeing a vehicle whose driver was possibly impaired.
Read more

CDD 9 supervisors debate whether they’ve got too much of residents’ money

News
Community Development District 9 supervisors on Thursday afternoon debated whether the $16 million held in reserve is too much - or too little.
Read more

COVID-19 cases spiking across Florida as virus hits Villages Charter School again

Health
Florida added 6,762 new COVID-19 cases and 78 more fatalities on Thursday as the deadly virus reared its head again at The Villages Charter School.
Read more

Suspect jailed after crashing stolen truck during chase by Lady Lake police

Crime
A suspect has been jailed after crashing a stolen truck during a chase by Lady Lake police.
Read more

Majority of CDD 10 supervisors push for lighting of Hillsborough pool sign

News
A majority of Community Development District 10 supervisors are pushing for the sign at the Hillsborough swimming pool to be lit at night.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

The Daily Sun is controlled by the Morse family

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out the Morse family controls The Villages Daily Sun and is using the newspaper to wage war with the three new Sumter County commissioners.
Read more

We are missing the point when it comes to police shootings

Letters to the Editor
A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we are missing the point when it comes to recent police shootings.
Read more

It is time for us to stand up as patriots and restore America

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a reader proclaims it is time for us to stand up as patriots and restore America to its founding principles and strive for a "more perfect union."
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos