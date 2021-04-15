Villagers’ son arrested after ambulance crew reports impaired motorist

The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after an ambulance crew reported seeing a vehicle whose driver was possibly impaired.

An American Medical Response ambulance driver contacted the dispatch center at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning and reported seeing a gold Ford Edge eastbound on County Road 470 near Sumterville traveling well below the speed limit. The driver also had trouble maintaining a single lane, according to the arrest report.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old John Graham MacDonald who lives with his parents at 5529 Parkyn Ave. in the Village of Monarch Grove. As MacDonald fumbled for his driver’s license, registration and insurance, the deputy noted “his eyes were bloodshot and watery” and the deputy could smell “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person,” the report said.

MacDonald admitted he had been drinking, but claimed he had waited a few hours before getting behind the wheel. He also complained that he had been up since 4 a.m. and was “very tired.”

The Coral Springs native stumbled during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that measured .030 and .038 blood alcohol content.

“Due to the defendant’s B.A.C registering below .08 a drug recognition expert was notified to respond,” the deputy wrote in the report.

MacDonald was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a warning for failure to maintain a single lane. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.