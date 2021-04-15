We are missing the point when it comes to police shootings

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The major news organizations are focusing their attention and dialogue on the recent actions of several police officers. These officers, at the time of the event, were dealing with an unknown quantity as they approached, and started to investigate a probable cause of criminal activity. In each incident that involved the death of the driver of the vehicle, one point is being neglected. The action that was put in motion, that led to the event of the drivers’ death, was that they, the driver, disregarded the lawful command of the police officers involved.
But focusing on that point is not as newsworthy as the subsequent actions that evolved.
In both these recent cases, if the driver had obeyed the lawful command of the officers, most likely all would have ended well. But then, that would not sell newspapers.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.
Spruce Creek South

 

