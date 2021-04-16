Official suggests it might be time to stop wearing masks during meetings

An official has suggested it might be time to stop wearing masks during government meetings.

Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Kadow made the comment during Friday’s meeting at Savannah Center.

He noted that all of the CDD 5 supervisors have received both doses of the vaccine. He also pointed out that supervisors are seated six feet apart as a precaution against the potential spread of the Coronavirus. Kadow said that CDD 5’s 8 a.m. meetings are usually sparsely attended.

“I am hoping we are getting to the point where we would not have to wear masks,” Kadow said.

Masks in recreation centers are “requested” and no longer “required.”

Supervisors and District staff have been wearing masks at government meetings for nearly a year, with the notable exception of the Brownwood Community Development District Supervisor Ken Stoff, who has not worn a mask during Project Wide Advisory Committee meetings. Those speaking directly into the microphone have also removed their masks for the sake of being heard more clearly.

Indoor activities are still limited to 50 percent capacity due to the Coronavirus.

More and more residents have been seen maskless in recent weeks at recreation centers, particularly at Everglades Recreation Center which is connected to a sales office. Everglades Recreation Center has also been host to several recent overflow meetings of the Sumter County Commission, including one this past Tuesday.

The official policy is as follows:

“Wearing a mask is requested (if less than 6 ft. – requested_ and appropriate attire for the activity. Face Masks are available upon request.”

The director of the Sumter County Health Department has indicated that a large percentage of senior citizens in the county have been lining up for vaccinations.