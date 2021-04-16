79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 16, 2021
type here...

Official suggests it might be time to stop wearing masks during meetings

By Meta Minton

Gary Kadow

An official has suggested it might be time to stop wearing masks during government meetings.

Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Kadow made the comment during Friday’s meeting at Savannah Center.

He noted that all of the CDD 5 supervisors have received both doses of the vaccine. He also pointed out that supervisors are seated six feet apart as a precaution against the potential spread of the Coronavirus. Kadow said that CDD 5’s 8 a.m. meetings are usually sparsely attended.

“I am hoping we are getting to the point where we would not have to wear masks,” Kadow said.

Masks in recreation centers are “requested” and no longer “required.”

Supervisors and District staff have been wearing masks at government meetings for nearly a year, with the notable exception of the Brownwood Community Development District Supervisor Ken Stoff, who has not worn a mask during Project Wide Advisory Committee meetings. Those speaking directly into the microphone have also removed their masks for the sake of being heard more clearly.

Indoor activities are still limited to 50 percent capacity due to the Coronavirus.

More and more residents have been seen maskless in recent weeks at recreation centers, particularly at Everglades Recreation Center which is connected to a sales office. Everglades Recreation Center has also been host to several recent overflow meetings of the Sumter County Commission, including one this past Tuesday.

Residents crowded Tuesdays Sumter County Commission meeting at Everglades Recreation Center
Residents crowded Tuesday’s Sumter County Commission meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

The official policy is as follows:

“Wearing a mask is requested (if less than 6 ft. – requested_ and appropriate attire for the activity. Face Masks are available upon request.”

The director of the Sumter County Health Department has indicated that a large percentage of senior citizens in the county have been lining up for vaccinations.

Headlines

Official suggests it might be time to stop wearing masks during meetings

News
An official has suggested it might be time to stop wearing masks during government meetings.
Read more

Supervisors show keen interest in CDD 7 meeting on PWAC agreement

News
Supervisors are showing keen interest in a Community Development District 7 workshop later this month regarding the future of its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Study shows higher COVID-19 rate among younger people endangers elderly residents

Health
Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as a new study showed that Florida ranked among the states with the highest Coronavirus infection rates for younger residents in 2020.
Read more

Headlines

Official suggests it might be time to stop wearing masks during meetings

News
An official has suggested it might be time to stop wearing masks during government meetings.
Read more

Supervisors show keen interest in CDD 7 meeting on PWAC agreement

News
Supervisors are showing keen interest in a Community Development District 7 workshop later this month regarding the future of its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Study shows higher COVID-19 rate among younger people endangers elderly residents

Health
Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as a new study showed that Florida ranked among the states with the highest Coronavirus infection rates for younger residents in 2020.
Read more

Villager wins right to build private boat dock at $1.4 million home

News
A Villager has won the right to build a private boat dock at his $1.4 million home at Lake Miona.
Read more

Pair arrested in attempted heist of $3,000 worth of fragrances at Belk

Crime
Two women were arrested in the attempted heist of more than $3,000 worth of fragrances at Belk in The Villages.
Read more

Mulberry Dog Park will reopen after addition of shade structure

News
The Mulberry Dog Park is set to reopen after the addition of a shade structure at the facility. We've got the date.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Villager loves columns by waitress at Billy’s Cafe

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves the columns by Lisa, the waitress at Billy’s Cafe.
Read more

Taxpayer spending on militarism doesn’t go to ‘support the troops’

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a recent Opinion piece by Congressman Daniel Webster on military spending.
Read more

We need accurate news about COVID-19

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident takes on a previous letter writer who challenged Villages-News.com to publish the “good news” about COVID-19.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos