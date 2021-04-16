Study shows higher COVID-19 rate among younger people endangers elderly residents

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as a new study showed that Florida ranked among the states with the highest Coronavirus infection rates for younger residents in 2020.

Three of the latest fatalities were in Sumter County, where the majority of Villages homes are located. Two were in Lake County and one was in Marion County. They are among the 1,829 tri-county area deaths, the 35,000 in Florida and the 565,764 across the country.

The study, conducted by a researcher at Florida Atlantic University, revealed that Florida counties with younger populations showed higher COVID-19 infection rates among those under 25, which puts the Sunshine State’s large elderly population at an increased risk for the virus.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Public Health Management & Practice, also revealed that counites with larger populations of younger people had higher infection, emergency room and hospitalization rates among those over 64.

The study prompted health officials to warn Floridians to maintain safety measures, especially as the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise across Florida following a huge influx of spring breakers from high schools and colleges across the country. Many health officials are still backing the use of masks, social distancing and hand washing – even for those who have been vaccinated.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,155,744 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,296 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 2,115,191 are residents. A total of 83,864 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,949 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,000 deaths and 87,943 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 46 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 3 for a total of 4,567;

Leesburg up 18 for a total of 4,249;

Summerfield up 13 for a total of 1,873;

Wildwood up 4 for a total of 1,053;

Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,316;

Lady Lake up 2 for a total of 1,653; and

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 800.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 67,080 – increase of 218

Deaths: 1,829

Hospitalizations: 4,106

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,070 – increase of 22

Deaths: 269

Hospitalizations: 567

Vaccinations: 80,153 (64,115 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,202), Wildwood (1,053), Bushnell (993), Coleman (851) and Oxford (515).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 28,118 – increase of 96

Deaths: 617

Hospitalizations: 1,476

Vaccinations: 150,208 (98,725 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,472), Leesburg (4,249), Eustis (2,460), Mount Dora (2,081) and Tavares (1,958). The Villages also is reporting 182 cases.

MARION COUNTY