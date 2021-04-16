79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 16, 2021
type here...

Villager wins right to build private boat dock at $1.4 million home

By Meta Minton

A Villager has won the right to build a private boat dock at his $1.4 million home at Lake Miona.

Ken Boatright of 2373 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp finally sealed the deal Friday with the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

Boatright successfully negotiated the terms of an agreement with District Counsel Mark Brionez.

The lynchpin of the agreement with CDD 8 is that Boatright will provide a certificate of insurance. Supervisors had been wary about potential liability that might come with the boat dock, which stretch over a small piece of land owned by CDD 8.

“This is totally covered under my homeowners’ insurance,” Boatright told the supervisors.

The dock design must be approved by Architectural Review Committee. The construction and maintenance of the dock cannot adversely impact CDD 8’s compliance with the conditions of an Environmental Resources Permit issued by the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Boatright’s dock deal has taken months to negotiate. And the homeowner received a bit of sympathy from one of the CDD 8 supervisors.

“It seems like we went through a lot of bureaucracy on this,” said Supervisor Duane Johnson.

Boatright had pointed to a neighbor who he described as a former high-ranking executive in The Villages. Boatright said the neighbor was able to build a boat dock without jumping through the hoops being required by CDD 8. Boatright’s next-door neighbors are Steve Drake, the former chairman of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors and former director of purchasing for The Villages, and Elliot Sussman, chairman of The Villages Health.

Headlines

Supervisors show keen interest in CDD 7 meeting on PWAC agreement

News
Supervisors are showing keen interest in a Community Development District 7 workshop later this month regarding the future of its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Study shows higher COVID-19 rate among younger people endangers elderly residents

Health
Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as a new study showed that Florida ranked among the states with the highest Coronavirus infection rates for younger residents in 2020.
Read more

Villager wins right to build private boat dock at $1.4 million home

News
A Villager has won the right to build a private boat dock at his $1.4 million home at Lake Miona.
Read more

Headlines

Supervisors show keen interest in CDD 7 meeting on PWAC agreement

News
Supervisors are showing keen interest in a Community Development District 7 workshop later this month regarding the future of its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Study shows higher COVID-19 rate among younger people endangers elderly residents

Health
Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as a new study showed that Florida ranked among the states with the highest Coronavirus infection rates for younger residents in 2020.
Read more

Villager wins right to build private boat dock at $1.4 million home

News
A Villager has won the right to build a private boat dock at his $1.4 million home at Lake Miona.
Read more

Pair arrested in attempted heist of $3,000 worth of fragrances at Belk

Crime
Two women were arrested in the attempted heist of more than $3,000 worth of fragrances at Belk in The Villages.
Read more

Mulberry Dog Park will reopen after addition of shade structure

News
The Mulberry Dog Park is set to reopen after the addition of a shade structure at the facility. We've got the date.
Read more

Wildwood woman arrested while on phone with her probation officer

Crime
A Wildwood woman was arrested while she was on the phone with her probation officer.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Villager loves columns by waitress at Billy’s Cafe

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves the columns by Lisa, the waitress at Billy’s Cafe.
Read more

Taxpayer spending on militarism doesn’t go to ‘support the troops’

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a recent Opinion piece by Congressman Daniel Webster on military spending.
Read more

We need accurate news about COVID-19

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident takes on a previous letter writer who challenged Villages-News.com to publish the “good news” about COVID-19.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos