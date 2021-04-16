Villager wins right to build private boat dock at $1.4 million home

A Villager has won the right to build a private boat dock at his $1.4 million home at Lake Miona.

Ken Boatright of 2373 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp finally sealed the deal Friday with the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

Boatright successfully negotiated the terms of an agreement with District Counsel Mark Brionez.

The lynchpin of the agreement with CDD 8 is that Boatright will provide a certificate of insurance. Supervisors had been wary about potential liability that might come with the boat dock, which stretch over a small piece of land owned by CDD 8.

“This is totally covered under my homeowners’ insurance,” Boatright told the supervisors.

The dock design must be approved by Architectural Review Committee. The construction and maintenance of the dock cannot adversely impact CDD 8’s compliance with the conditions of an Environmental Resources Permit issued by the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Boatright’s dock deal has taken months to negotiate. And the homeowner received a bit of sympathy from one of the CDD 8 supervisors.

“It seems like we went through a lot of bureaucracy on this,” said Supervisor Duane Johnson.

Boatright had pointed to a neighbor who he described as a former high-ranking executive in The Villages. Boatright said the neighbor was able to build a boat dock without jumping through the hoops being required by CDD 8. Boatright’s next-door neighbors are Steve Drake, the former chairman of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors and former director of purchasing for The Villages, and Elliot Sussman, chairman of The Villages Health.