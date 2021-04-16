79 F
The Villages
Friday, April 16, 2021
Wildwood woman arrested while on phone with her probation officer

By Meta Minton

Courtney Jean Arnstein
A Wildwood woman was arrested while she was on the phone with her probation officer.

Courtney Jean Arnstein, 22, was arrested at about 3 p.m. Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of battery.

A woman had encouraged Arnstein to get a drug test and handed her phone to Arnstein and instructed her to get the test set up through her probation officer, according to an arrest report. As Arnstein spoke with the probation officer, she began chasing the woman and threw the phone at her. The woman picked up the phone and advised Arnstein’s probation officer that she had thrown the phone at her.

The woman was “distraught and in fear as well as crying,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. The nature of the relationship between Arnstein and the woman was redacted from the arrest report.

Arnstein was arrested on a charge of battery and multiple probation violations. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2019, Arnstein had been arrested on charge of battery after allegedly attacking her mother. The charge was later dropped.

In 2020, Arnstein was jailed after threatening family members with a knife. She was placed on probation for three years.

