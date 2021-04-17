Trendy coffee shop coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

Foxtail Coffee Co. has reportedly signed a lease for a location at Magnolia Plaza at The Villages.

The coffee shop will occupy an 1,800-foot spot at the shopping plaza which is home to a new Publix grocery store and a Villages Golf Cars location. A Willie Jewell’s restaurant is also nearing completion at Magnolia Plaza.

The coffee shop will feature a drive-through pickup.

Foxtail Coffee Co. has numerous locations in the Orlando area, as well as Clermont and Eustis.

The coffee company was founded by Alex Tchekmeian and Iain Yeakle, two lifelong friends who met years ago in South Florida while in the same kindergarten class. Their close friendship over the years led to an opportunity in 2016 to combine their varied business and coffee experience and create Foxtail Coffee Co., a neighborhood café.

Their initial vision for Foxtail began to take shape when the State Auto Body building, which stood in Winter Park for over 70 years, closed its doors. Shortly after, in this same warehouse, the pair opened their first café and roasting facility and began roasting coffee on-site, kegging cold brew and supplying wholesale coffee to local restaurants.