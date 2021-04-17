81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 17, 2021
type here...

Two nabbed on hefty drug charges after raid on Fruitland Park residence

By Larry D. Croom

David Steven Petersen
David Steven Petersen

A 55-year-old Fruitland Park man who was once arrested with a device to create a fake urine specimen and his 21-year-old man friend who once was jailed for an alleged attack on his stepfather are back behind bars on drug charges.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Narcotics Unit converged on a home at 308 W. Berckman St. in Fruitland Park on Thursday after receiving multiple complaints about suspected illegal drug activity at 55-year-old David Steven Petersen’s residence.

A search warrant was executed at the residence shortly before dawn by members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team with the assistance of officers from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Sheriff’s detectives and detectives from the City-County Investigative Bureau then searched the home and located methamphetamine, Fentanyl and numerous amounts of drug paraphernalia, a sheriff’s office report states.

Thomas Edward Gilley
Thomas Edward Gilley

Petersen was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $3,000 bond and is due in court May 10 at 8:30 a.m., jail records show.

Thomas Edward Gilley, who also lives at the residence, was taken into custody and transported to the jail, where he was charged with possession of Fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession and/or use of drug equipment. Gilley’s bond also was revoked on a past charge of trespass after warning. He was being held on $5,000 bond and also is due in court May 10 at 8:30 a.m.,

Petersen was arrested in August 2019 after he was nabbed with a Whizzinator in an apparent attempt to fake a urine specimen. He was caught with the device during a visit to the probation office, where he was required to submit to a drug screening.

Gilley also was arrested in August 2019 after admitting he had been in a heated argument with his stepfather. The stepfather said the altercation broke out after Gilley “called his mother and made comments in an attempt to start problems.” The argument “turned physical” when Gilley came downstairs and pushed his stepfather into a wall and punched him in the head, according to a Fruitland Park Police report, which also states that once inside a patrol vehicle, Gilley started “yelling, kicking and banging his head” on the vehicle’s windows.

Headlines

Trendy coffee shop coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

News
Foxtail Coffee Co. has reportedly signed a lease for a location at Magnolia Plaza at The Villages.
Read more

Ohio teen apprehended after chase on I-75 through Sumter and Marion counties

Crime
An Ohio teenager was apprehended after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 75 through Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida reports 74 more fatalities

Health
Florida added more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as 74 more people succumbed to the virus across the Sunshine State.
Read more

Headlines

Trendy coffee shop coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

News
Foxtail Coffee Co. has reportedly signed a lease for a location at Magnolia Plaza at The Villages.
Read more

Ohio teen apprehended after chase on I-75 through Sumter and Marion counties

Crime
An Ohio teenager was apprehended after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 75 through Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida reports 74 more fatalities

Health
Florida added more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as 74 more people succumbed to the virus across the Sunshine State.
Read more

Villager takes wild ancestry journey to find his father and half-siblings

News
It took more than 70 years for Villager Larry Moran to find out who his father was and learn that he had half-siblings. He met those siblings last week for the first time in an Orlando “family reunion.”
Read more

Woman arrested after caught driving on suspended license

Crime
A woman was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license in Wildwood.
Read more

Two nabbed on hefty drug charges after raid on Fruitland Park residence

Crime
A 55-year-old Fruitland Park man who was once arrested with a device to create a fake urine specimen and his 21-year-old man friend who once was jailed for an alleged attack on his stepfather are back behind bars on drug charges.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Lake Deaton debacle

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Village of Lake Deaton residents should have known more than they claim they knew about actions of a fraudulent contractor.
Read more

Too many apartments springing up in The Villages

Letters to the Editor
A man who describes himself as a “future homeowner” in The Villages contends there are too many apartment buildings going up in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Little pity for Villagers scammed by contractor

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Belle resident says he has little pity for the Village of Lake Deaton residents who claim they were scammed by a contractor who cut down trees in a protected wetland near their homes.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos