Two nabbed on hefty drug charges after raid on Fruitland Park residence

A 55-year-old Fruitland Park man who was once arrested with a device to create a fake urine specimen and his 21-year-old man friend who once was jailed for an alleged attack on his stepfather are back behind bars on drug charges.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Narcotics Unit converged on a home at 308 W. Berckman St. in Fruitland Park on Thursday after receiving multiple complaints about suspected illegal drug activity at 55-year-old David Steven Petersen’s residence.

A search warrant was executed at the residence shortly before dawn by members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team with the assistance of officers from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Sheriff’s detectives and detectives from the City-County Investigative Bureau then searched the home and located methamphetamine, Fentanyl and numerous amounts of drug paraphernalia, a sheriff’s office report states.

Petersen was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $3,000 bond and is due in court May 10 at 8:30 a.m., jail records show.

Thomas Edward Gilley, who also lives at the residence, was taken into custody and transported to the jail, where he was charged with possession of Fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession and/or use of drug equipment. Gilley’s bond also was revoked on a past charge of trespass after warning. He was being held on $5,000 bond and also is due in court May 10 at 8:30 a.m.,

Petersen was arrested in August 2019 after he was nabbed with a Whizzinator in an apparent attempt to fake a urine specimen. He was caught with the device during a visit to the probation office, where he was required to submit to a drug screening.

Gilley also was arrested in August 2019 after admitting he had been in a heated argument with his stepfather. The stepfather said the altercation broke out after Gilley “called his mother and made comments in an attempt to start problems.” The argument “turned physical” when Gilley came downstairs and pushed his stepfather into a wall and punched him in the head, according to a Fruitland Park Police report, which also states that once inside a patrol vehicle, Gilley started “yelling, kicking and banging his head” on the vehicle’s windows.