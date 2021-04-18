Community Standards counts on residents to report violations in The Villages

The Community Standards Department in The Villages is entirely complaint driven.

Residents who observe a possible violation should not assume someone else reported it. Contact Community Standards at 751-3912 and if the violation is verified by the Deed Compliance Officer, staff will begin its process to bring the property into compliance.

The following is a summary of many items covered in the Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions. This summary is meant to call attention to some of the major items and by no means is a comprehensive list.

Air-Conditioners: Window air-conditioners are prohibited and only central air- conditioners are permitted.

Building Repair: Dwellings and structures must at all times be kept in good repair, adequately painted and otherwise clean.

Lawn ornaments: Some neighborhoods prohibit lawn ornaments. Check your individual Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions.

Maintenance: Landscaping shall be maintained to provide a neat and clean appearance.

Modifications: Alterations to the exterior of the home or lot require architectural approval.

Signage: Where permitted, check your individual Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions for size and location.

Due to the diversity of the Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions, it is important that residents familiarize themselves with their particular set. You can find them at www.DistrictGov.org.

To file a concern, inquire about a possible deed restriction violation or for questions regarding your Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions, call 751- 3912, e-mail [email protected]istrictGov.org or visit the Community Standards Department at 984 Old Mill Run in Lake Sumter Landing.