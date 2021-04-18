Convicted sexual predator takes up residence in Village of Alhambra

A convicted sexual predator has taken up permanent residence in the Village of Alhambra.

Joseph Ramirez, 61, has registered an address at 2526 Privada Drive, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The property tax bill for the home is mailed to an address in Stonecrest in Summerfield.

Ramirez was convicted in 2006 in Osceola County of one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12 and a second count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15.

He was released from the Florida Department of Corrections in 2019. He will remain on sex offender probation through 2034.

He is driving a gray 1990 Mazda four-door, according to FDLE.