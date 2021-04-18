Sterling Heights Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

The Sterling Heights Recreation Center will be closed Tuesday, April 20 through Thursday, April 22 for maintenance.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Sterling Heights Recreation Center at 753-4510.
