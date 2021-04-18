74.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Woman in Cadillac nabbed with marijuana and THC wax in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

Samantha Holley Smith
A woman driving a black Cadillac in the wee hours of the morning was nabbed with marijuana and THC wax after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Samantha Holley Smith, 36, was at the wheel of the vehicle at about 2 a.m. Wednesday on Mark Avenue near Summit Street when an officer on patrol noticed the vehicle had an inoperable tag light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer asked Smith if she had any narcotics in the vehicle and she admitted she had “a little bit of marijuana,” according to the arrest report. The officer found 13.5 grams of marijuana in the Cadillac. Synthetic THC wax weighing 5 grams was discovered in Smith’s purse. A metal marijuana grinder was found underneath the rear seat center console.

She was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

