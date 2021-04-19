3 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to mount across Florida

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continued to be reported across the Sunshine State.

Marion County added two deaths since Saturday, while the third fatality was in Sumter County. They are among the 1,835 tri-county area deaths, the 35,142 in Florida and the 567,557 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,173,138 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 11,071 from Saturday to Monday. Of those, 2,132,308 are residents. A total of 83,957 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,971 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,142 deaths and 88,274 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 16,247 cumulative COVID-19 cases have been reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) 4,572;

Leesburg 4,281;

Summerfield 1,884;

Lady Lake 1,657;

Belleview 1,325;

Wildwood 1,056;

Fruitland Park 809;

Oxford 520; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 143.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 67,546

Deaths: 270

Hospitalizations: 570

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,101

Deaths: 2709

Hospitalizations: 570

Vaccinations: 80,604 (65,411 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,207), Wildwood (1,056), Bushnell (996), Coleman (851) and Oxford (520).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 28,379

Deaths: 620

Hospitalizations: 1,479

Vaccinations: 153,220 (102,889 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,558), Leesburg (4,281), Eustis (2,477), Mount Dora (2,093) and Tavares (1,982). The Villages also is reporting 182 cases.

MARION COUNTY