The Villages
Monday, April 19, 2021
3 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to mount across Florida

By Larry D. Croom

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continued to be reported across the Sunshine State.

Marion County added two deaths since Saturday, while the third fatality was in Sumter County. They are among the 1,835 tri-county area deaths, the 35,142 in Florida and the 567,557 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,173,138 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 11,071 from Saturday to Monday. Of those, 2,132,308 are residents. A total of 83,957 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,971 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,142 deaths and 88,274 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 16,247 cumulative COVID-19 cases have been reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) 4,572;
  • Leesburg 4,281;
  • Summerfield 1,884;
  • Lady Lake 1,657;
  • Belleview 1,325;
  • Wildwood 1,056;
  • Fruitland Park 809;
  • Oxford 520; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 143.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 67,546
  • Deaths: 270
  • Hospitalizations: 570

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,101
  • Deaths: 2709
  • Hospitalizations: 570
  • Vaccinations: 80,604 (65,411 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,207), Wildwood (1,056), Bushnell (996), Coleman (851) and Oxford (520).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,379
  • Deaths: 620
  • Hospitalizations: 1,479
  • Vaccinations: 153,220 (102,889 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,558), Leesburg (4,281), Eustis (2,477), Mount Dora (2,093) and Tavares (1,982). The Villages also is reporting 182 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,060
  • Deaths: 945
  • Hospitalizations: 2,073
  • Vaccinations: 123,540 (84,634 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (21,973), Summerfield (1,884), Dunnellon (1,389), Belleview (1,325) and Silver Springs (657). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

Headlines

Official reveals UF Health could be replacement for firefighters’ medical response

News
The Sumter County administrator has revealed that UF Health is among “multiple options” to be presented to commissioners next month as the future of medical response by The Villages Public Safety Department remains a mystery.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly stealing gun from father’s storage unit

Crime
The son of a couple in the Village of Fenney was arrested after allegedly stealing a gun from his father’s storage unit.
Read more

Wife hiding in bathroom dials 911 after husband splits door with his fist

Crime
A wife hiding in the bathroom of her home in The Villages dialed 911 after her husband split the door in half by pounding on it with his fist.
Read more

CDD 7 forced to postpone meeting on its relationship with PWAC

Crime
The chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has decided to reschedule a meeting which had been set for April 30 to discuss the future of CDD 7’s relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Villager’s son with history of arrests nabbed with drugs in traffic stop

Crime
A Villager’s son with a history of arrests was nabbed with drugs in a traffic stop after leaving the Tikki Hut on County Road 466 in Oxford.
Read more

Police arrest woman with drugs at barbecue restaurant in The Villages

Crime
A woman with drugs was arrested at a barbecue restaurant in The Villages.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Get the facts right on server shortages at restaurants

Letters to the Editor
A reader with some insight on the restaurant industry, says Villages-News.com should “get the facts right” on server shortages at local restaurants. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Great article on the labor shortage at restaurants in The Villages

Letters to the Editor
An Ocala reader, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that the restaurants in the area aren’t the only businesses dealing with staffing shortages.
Read more

Greta Thunberg will testify in Congress on Earth Day

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter-The Villages expresses excitement about Greta Thunberg’s upcoming testimony before Congress.
Read more
