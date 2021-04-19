72.2 F
The Villages
Monday, April 19, 2021
By Staff Report

David E. Williams, 92, of Summerfield, Florida, formerly of Gary and Merrillville, Indiana went to be with our Lord on April 17, 2021.  David proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He was preceded to Heaven by his beloved wife of 43 years, Carmelle (DeGaetano) Williams, by his son, David W. Williams, and parents James and Mary (Barancyk) Williams. Survived by two sons, Rodger (Sue) Williams of Victoria, Texas and Bryant (late Rebecca) Williams of Summerfield, Florida, two daughters Ronda (John Martin) Shea of Summerfield, Florida and Jaylene (Danley) Sheldon of Summerfield, Florida; six grandchildren: Jessica (Jaime) Saint of Ocala, Florida, Jennifer (Jesse) Saint of Dunnellon, Florida, Jonathan Shea of Tampa, Florida, Jared (Melissa) Goodall of St. John Indiana, Jamisyn (Troy)  Rodimel of Greenwood, Indiana and Matthew (Heather) Williams of Helotes, Texas, 17 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

David was a barber for many years at the Village Shopping Center, Gary Indiana and owner of Dave’s Barber Shop in Merrillville, Indiana.

Later David worked for Glidden Metals in Hammond until he retired in 1986. David was a member of Crown Point Assembly of God Church and attended Village View Community Church in Summerfield, Florida.

Graveside services will be in Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana.

Special thanks to Hospice of Marion County, Florida.

