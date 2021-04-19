72.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 19, 2021
type here...

Get the facts right on server shortages at restaurants

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Stop with the false narrative and do responsible reporting.
The problem is not too much unemployment wage, the problem is too little federal and state minimum wage for servers specifically.
The Florida minimum wage specifically for servers was just raised in January 2021 to $5.63 cents per hour. That’s $225.20 on a 40-hour week.
Since most restaurants are still not operating at 100 percent capacity or hours, then servers are not going to make the same amount of tips that they normally would to add to their minimum wages.
So yes, when they are faced with the choice of unemployment wages of $300/week versus being paid a minimum wage of $225 they do what any responsible person would do and take the higher rate.
I wonder if the restaurant owners would make the same complaint if employees were telling them they’re going to work for another restaurant that pays them $300/wk without tips – which also means they don’t have to worry about not getting tips from people who are too cheap to pay (appropriate) tips.
I think not, owners are only complaining because the “competition” is the government who they can lobby to (and fund their PACs).
Maybe they should use the PPP dollars to offer their servers $300 per week to return to work, payable until business returns to 100 percent capacity.
Maybe they should pay their servers the minimum regular wage of $8.56/hour instead of starvation wage of $5.63 – which would only be $342.40 a week.
Maybe they should do like most other businesses and ask the servers how much they want to return to work and negotiate to a mutually agreeable rate.
I see many restaurants that are back up and running and do not appear to be short staffed based on the service I received.
The law says these are MINIMUM wages, not “all you are allowed to pay” wages. These restaurant owners should be responsible for their business including “competitive” wages no matter who they are competing with.

Brenda Davis

 

Headlines

Proposal could end firefighters’ response to medical calls in The Villages

News
A proposed plan floated by Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold could end The Villages Public Safety Department’s response to medical calls in The Villages.
Read more

Newly opened pizzeria traces its roots back to Sulmona, Italy

News
A pizzeria has opened a new location at Trailwinds Village with a second location planned in The Villages area. The restaurant chain traces its roots back to Sulmona, Italy.
Read more

Community Standards counts on residents to report violations in The Villages

News
The Community Standards Department in The Villages is entirely complaint driven and counts on residents to report violations.
Read more

Headlines

Proposal could end firefighters’ response to medical calls in The Villages

News
A proposed plan floated by Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold could end The Villages Public Safety Department’s response to medical calls in The Villages.
Read more

Newly opened pizzeria traces its roots back to Sulmona, Italy

News
A pizzeria has opened a new location at Trailwinds Village with a second location planned in The Villages area. The restaurant chain traces its roots back to Sulmona, Italy.
Read more

Community Standards counts on residents to report violations in The Villages

News
The Community Standards Department in The Villages is entirely complaint driven and counts on residents to report violations.
Read more

Villager facing charge of restroom peeping loses round in court

Crime
A Village of Chitty Chatty man accused of peeping in a public restroom lost a round last week in Sumter County Court.
Read more

Opening date announced for barbecue restaurant at Magnolia Plaza 

News
An opening date has been announced for a new barbecue restaurant coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.
Read more

Convicted sexual predator takes up residence in Village of Alhambra

Crime
A convicted sexual predator has taken up permanent residence in the Village of Alhambra.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Get the facts right on server shortages at restaurants

Letters to the Editor
A reader with some insight on the restaurant industry, says Villages-News.com should “get the facts right” on server shortages at local restaurants. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Great article on the labor shortage at restaurants in The Villages

Letters to the Editor
An Ocala reader, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that the restaurants in the area aren’t the only businesses dealing with staffing shortages.
Read more

Greta Thunberg will testify in Congress on Earth Day

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter-The Villages expresses excitement about Greta Thunberg’s upcoming testimony before Congress.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos