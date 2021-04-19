Villagers’ lives depend on The Villages Public Safety Department

The Villages Public Safety Department has an outstanding record in its service to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The EMTs and paramedics arrive within four minutes and provide expert care and compassion. So many Villagers have stories to tell about the help they have received for themselves and their loved ones. In many instances, it has been the difference between life and death.

However, a proposed plan floated by Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold could end The Villages Public Safety Department’s response to medical calls in The Villages.

The proposal comes at a time when Sumter County’s private ambulance service American Medical Response, has been under heavy criticism, much of it from residents of The Villages, for slow response times. And, unfortunately, the overworked, understaffed ambulance crews, under the county’s plan, could be asked to step up and provide the expert care we’ve come to expect from The Villages Safety Department.

In The Villages, the vast majority of calls are related to medical issues, due to the age of the population.

The Professional Firefighters of The Villages have accused the county administrator of being more concerned with protecting the for-profit AMR than about the community.

It’s time for residents to speak out on this critical issue.

Villagers should plan to attend the Sumter County Commission meeting set for 7 p.m. May 18 at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages.

In the meantime, residents can go online to communicate their thoughts on the matter directly to public officials:

Bradley Arnold, County Manager

352-689-4400

[email protected]

Sumter County Commissioners

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]