Monday, April 19, 2021
Police arrest woman with drugs at barbecue restaurant in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A woman with drugs was arrested at a barbecue restaurant in The Villages.

A tip was received Friday night that 35-year-old Tara Leeann Hawotte of Wildwood, who was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with a probation violation, was at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant at Grand Traverse Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The Moline, Ill. native admitted to police that she was aware of the warrant.

A search of her purse turned up Clonazepam and methamphetamine.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is located at 2955 Traverse Trail, in the Grand Traverse Plaza in The Villages.

She was arrested on two felony counts of drug possession and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, due to the probation violation.

Hawotte previously was arrested in 2019 at the Circle K on Main Street in Wildwood when she was found to be in possession of marijuana. Hawotte was arrested earlier that same year after she allegedly keyed another woman’s car.

