Entitled Villagers should buy their own pickleballs

To the Editor:

Look at almost any pickleball court in The Villages. You will see pickleballs, some brand new, stuck behind the tight canvas screening and the chain link fencing. This gives rise to all the balls stuck there, being out of round and damaged from the sun These balls become unusable in a matter of hours partly due to the sun’s heat and tight screen pressure.

Since The Villages is the only place, probably in the U.S, that provides free pickleball balls at a very high cost to the residents, I have a suggestion. Let the “entitled pickleball players,” purchase their own balls like all other communities do and see how the purchased balls stop the waste. The relaxed care for the balls, like the balls being hit over the fences and left, stuck on antennas, taken home by the dozens, and stuck behind a court fence to be ruined will end immediately.

Rick Freeman

Village of Dunedin