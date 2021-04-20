67.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Entitled Villagers should buy their own pickleballs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Look at almost any pickleball court in The Villages. You will see pickleballs, some brand new, stuck behind the tight canvas screening and the chain link fencing. This gives rise to all the balls stuck there, being out of round and damaged from the sun These balls become unusable in a matter of hours partly due to the sun’s heat and tight screen pressure.
Since The Villages is the only place, probably in the U.S, that provides free pickleball balls at a very high cost to the residents, I have a suggestion. Let the “entitled pickleball players,” purchase their own balls like all other communities do and see how the purchased balls stop the waste. The relaxed care for the balls, like the balls being hit over the fences and left, stuck on antennas, taken home by the dozens, and stuck behind a court fence to be ruined will end immediately.

Rick Freeman
Village of Dunedin

 

Wife hiding in bathroom dials 911 after husband splits door with his fist

Crime
A wife hiding in the bathroom of her home in The Villages dialed 911 after her husband split the door in half by pounding on it with his fist.
Official reveals UF Health could be replacement for firefighters’ medical response

News
The Sumter County administrator has revealed that UF Health is among “multiple options” to be presented to commissioners next month as the future of medical response by The Villages Public Safety Department remains a mystery.
Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly stealing gun from father’s storage unit

Crime
The son of a couple in the Village of Fenney was arrested after allegedly stealing a gun from his father’s storage unit.
Entitled Villagers should buy their own pickleballs

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident contends it’s time for entitled Villagers to start buying their own pickleballs rather than relying on fellow residents to pick up the tab.
Former New York City resident wonders why people disparage cities

Letters to the Editor
A former resident of New York City, now living in the Village of Caroline, wonders why so many people from The Villages seem to disparage big cities. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Get the facts right on server shortages at restaurants

Letters to the Editor
A reader with some insight on the restaurant industry says Villages-News.com should “get the facts right” on server shortages at local restaurants. Read her Letter to the Editor.
