Member of 2018 Wildwood championship team arrested after allegedly hitting bicyclist

A member of the 2018 Wildwood state championship basketball team was arrested after allegedly hitting a bicyclist and fleeing the scene.

The bicyclist had been riding shortly after noon Monday in the 600 block of Peters Street when he was struck from behind by the front bumper of a four-door Buick, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The bicyclist suffered road rash, scrapes on his right forearm and a small cut on the left side of his head. He was evaluated by a Sumter County EMS ambulance crew and did not require transport to a hospital. He said he was hit by a Buick that fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Thanks to the help of a witness, officers were able to track down and arrest 21-year-old Bryan Shyrod McMullen, who is facing a charge of hit and run. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He was arrested earlier this year after a woman complained that he was using a shovel to beat on her window. McMullen was arrested in 2019 after paying an unwanted visit to Wildwood Middle High School.

He scored 10 points in the Wildcats’ 62-56 2018 victory over Blountstown in the Class 1A state championship game.