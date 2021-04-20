Pair arrested after traffic stop by police in downtown Wildwood

A man and a woman were arrested after a traffic stop in downtown Wildwood.

Fabian Jacoel Grady, 34, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of a maroon 2015 Toyota Tundra with North Carolina license plates at 6:07 p.m. Monday at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when he was pulled over for having a smoky license plate cover which partially obstructed the tag, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Grady provided the police officer with a false name. However, he eventually provided his true name which led to the discovery he had previously been arrested three times for driving while license suspended.

During the conversation with Grady, the officer detected the aroma of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. A passenger, 33-year-old Crystal Marie Harper of Clewiston, admitted she had a clear cellophane bag containing marijuana tucked in her bra.

The Utica, N.Y. native was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Grady was arrested on charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.