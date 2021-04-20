69 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Stupid is as stupid does

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The proposal to eliminate the firefighter responders to medical emergencies strikes me as the height of stupidity. We have a shortage of ambulances in our community. If we relieve our fire fighters of their duty to address medical emergencies that makes living in our community much more problematic. We are taking away our access to trained paramedics which are an essential duty of our firefighters. What do we do with all these essential certified medical first responders? Wash and polish fire trucks? This proposal is the height of stupidity for these reasons. I suspect something else is going on where pockets are lined at the terrible expense of our lives.

Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace

 

