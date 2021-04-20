Villages Public Safety Department promotes 4 and welcomes 6 new firefighters

Four Villages firefighters were promoted Friday and six others officially started their careers with the fire department that provides medical and fire protection coverage across Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The firefighters who spent a considerable amount of work testing and preparing for their new positions with The Villages Public Safety Department include:

Lt. Don Neebling promoted to division chief of administration;

Firefighter/Paramedic/Driver Engineer Austin Roberts promoted to lieutenant;

Firefighter/Paramedic Jorge Molina promoted to driver engineer; and

Firefighter/Paramedic Eduardo Villagomez promoted to driver engineer.

The fire department also held a pinning ceremony for the newest members of the agency. The new recruits recently completed a rigorous six-week orientation program before graduating and becoming probationary firefighters. They are: