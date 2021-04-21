Bicycling clubs in The Villages hoping for input before survey deadline

Bicycling clubs in The Villages are hoping for continued input on a survey before the April 30 deadline.

The Villages is currently recognized by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB) as a Gold Bicycle Friendly Community, and this survey is part of the Bicycle Friendly Advocacy Council’s work to gain a Platinum award. The survey takes five minutes to complete and you get to it by clicking on slbikeclub.org/bfc

Those completing the survey are also encouraged to ask their neighbors and friends to do likewise.