The Villages
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Bicycling clubs in The Villages hoping for input before survey deadline

By Meta Minton

Bicycling clubs in The Villages are hoping for continued input on a survey before the April 30 deadline.

The Villages is currently recognized by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB) as a Gold Bicycle Friendly Community, and this survey is part of the Bicycle Friendly Advocacy Council’s work to gain a Platinum award. The survey takes five minutes to complete and you get to it by clicking on slbikeclub.org/bfc 

Those completing the survey are also encouraged to ask their neighbors and friends to do likewise.

Stylist arrested at salon academy in The Villages after romantic criminal mischief

Crime
A hair stylist was arrested at a salon academy in The Villages after allegedly conducting criminal mischief while her former beau was at the beach.
Sumter County has state’s highest rate of vaccinations for COVID-19

News
Sumter County has the state’s highest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations among those eligible for the vaccine.
Village of Fenney resident and sheriff’s deputy prefile to run for Sumter Commission

News
A Village of Fenney resident and a sheriff’s deputy have prefiled to run for seats in 2022 on the Sumter County Commission.
Woman who got break in golf cart DUI jailed after caught back behind wheel

Crime
A woman who got a break after a drunk driving arrest involving a golf cart in 2019 in The Villages was arrested after she was caught back behind the wheel.
Breeder wants valuable Great Dane found wandering south of State Road 44

News
An owner has failed to claim a microchipped Great Dane found wandering south of State Road 44. Now the breeder wants the valuable dog back. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Oxford man arrested after seeking help for sister who died at Villages hospital

Crime
An Oxford man was arrested after seeking help for his sister who died at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
The straight facts on server shortages

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerchase resident says he hopes Villagers will support servers earning a low minimum wage.
Poor conditions at Mallory Championship Golf Course

Letters to the Editor
A Villager writes about the poor condition at Mallory Championship Golf Course. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Response to proposal by county administrator

Letters to the Editor
A reader from the Village of Santiago, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for providing EMS service in The Villages. He is critical of a proposal floated by Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold.
