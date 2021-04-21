Oxford man arrested after seeking help for sister who died at Villages hospital

An Oxford man was arrested after seeking help for his sister who died at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Clifford Cooper, 53, of Oxford, continued to be held this week at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest Saturday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Cooper’s sister was suffering from breathing issues Saturday at their rural home and he attempted to call 911, but experienced poor phone reception, according to an arrest report. He attempted to drive her to the homes of neighbors, but none of them answered their doors. He finally found a neighbor who was at home and called 911. The sister was transported by ambulance to the hospital in The Villages where she was pronounced dead.

Cooper told law enforcement he wanted to join his sister at the hospital. A deputy informed Cooper that a death investigation was being performed and he needed to remain at the scene. Instead, he began walking away.

Cooper gave the deputy a false identification card from West Virginia. When Cooper’s true identity was discovered, the deputy found that he was wanted on warrants from Marion County, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The arrest report indicated that Cooper has a history of providing false names to law enforcement.

He was arrested on a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by Marion County, Pennsylvania and Virginia.