Sadhna (Sandy) Bhatia passed away April 19, 2021. She was born April 1st, 1940 in India. She was one of 8 children and married her husband Krishin at the age of 20. She traveled with him to Afghanistan for 5 years when he worked for the US embassy and then immigrated to the United States with her two children at the age of 29. She had a career as a nurse’s aide, she was an active mother raising her two children and supporting her husband’s career as a hospital Administrator for 32 years. Sadhna lived with her family in NYC and upon Krishin’s retirement moved to NJ to be closer to her children and grandchildren. After 8 years in NJ, they got tired of the snow and moved to the Villages. At the Villages she enjoyed the sunshine and was active in the social clubs enjoying time with friends. She was married to Krishin for 62 years and is survived by him, her daughter Sunita and son Sanjiv. As well as her grandchildren, Nikita, Kirsten, Riley and Julian.

A viewing will be held at Roberts of Ocala, Downtown Chapel on April 22nd 2021 from 5pm to 7pm.