Sumter County has state’s highest rate of vaccinations for COVID-19

Sumter County has the state’s highest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations among those eligible for the vaccine.

Dr. Sanford Zelnick, head of the Sumter County Health Department, announced the good news Tuesday to members of the Sumter County Commission.

He said Sumter County is at 57 percent overall, 5 percent higher than the next highest county in the Sunshine State.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last year announced a “Seniors First” policy with regard to COVID-19. A site he came to unveil in The Villages got off to a rocky start. As more vaccine doses slowly became available, residents of The Villages found themselves dialing phones or going online to secure a precious dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Others traveled outside The Villages to get their shots. As the vaccine became more plentiful, the eligibility age for the doses was lowered and lowered again.