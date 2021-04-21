Woman who got break in golf cart DUI jailed after caught back behind wheel

A woman who got a break after a drunk driving arrest involving a golf cart in 2019 in The Villages was arrested after she was caught back behind the wheel.

Nancy Ann Washburn, 63, of Lawton, Okla., was driving at about 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 301 at County Road 472 with only her running lights operating when she was pulled over by a Wildwood police officer. The traffic stop was initiated at the PepperTree Apartments.

A check revealed her tag was expired. She had a valid Oklahoma driver’s license, but also had been issued a Florida identification card on Dec. 30, 2019 due to refusal to submit to a lawful test of her breath. Washburn had been arrested in 2019 when a bystander at the Village of Sunset Pointe gate in The Villages determined the she “was not fit to drive,” and snatched the key from the golf cart she was driving. Washburn later entered a plea of no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She provided proof that she enrolled in a substance abuse treatment program in Oklahoma. However, because she refused to provide a breath sample, her driving privileges were suspended in Florida.

After Monday’s arrest on a charge of driving while license suspended, Washburn was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.