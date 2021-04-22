75.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Florida adds more than 6,600 new COVID-19 patients as state nears 2.2 million cases

By Larry D. Croom

Florida reported more than 6,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the Sunshine State moved closer to 2.2 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.

No new deaths were reported in the tri-county area but 84 more fatalities were identified across the state. They are among the 35,378 deaths in Florida and the 569,928 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,191,038 positive results since March 2020 – an increase of 6,684 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 2,149,932 are residents. A total of 84,258 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,122 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,378 deaths and 88,958 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages for a cumulative total of 16,346. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 7 for a total of 4,586;
  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 4,308;
  • Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 1,670;
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 1,066;
  • Oxford up 3 for a total of 530;
  • Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,892;
  • Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,338;
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 812; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 144.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 68,042 – increase of 191
  • Deaths: 1,843
  • Hospitalizations: 4,160

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,163 – increase of 27
  • Deaths: 273
  • Hospitalizations: 572
  • Vaccinations: 81,957 (67,121 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,220), Wildwood (1,066), Bushnell (1,006), Coleman (851) and Oxford (530).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,645 – increase of 103
  • Deaths: 622
  • Hospitalizations: 1,496
  • Vaccinations: 156,838 (111,413 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,650), Leesburg (4,308), Eustis (2,497), Mount Dora (2,106) and Tavares (1,998). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,234 – increase of 61
  • Deaths: 948
  • Hospitalizations: 2,092
  • Vaccinations: 126,888 (88,535 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (22,091), Summerfield (1,892), Dunnellon (1,398), Belleview (1,338) and Silver Springs (662). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

