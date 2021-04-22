Jean Claire Johnson Rutty, 87, of The Villages, Florida (formerly of Haddam, CT) passed away on April 16, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New London, CT on October 10, 1933 and was the eldest child of Vena (Woolley) and John Johnson.

Jean was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 65 years, Francis Henry Rutty; her beloved parents and her siblings John and Joan. She is survived by her daughters Cathy Kidd, Holly Krestalude and Tracy Rutty; son in laws Charles Kidd and Bob Krestalude; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Jean was a proud New Englander, growing up on the shore and her love for the ocean and the outdoors lasted her lifetime. She loved to laugh, had a great sense of humor and an adventurous soul.

Jean was a dedicated Registered Nurse and Hospice volunteer for over 40 years. Her willingness and desire to always help family, friends and neighbors was her lifelong passion.

Jean was a member of the Episcopal Church since childhood. Her belief in God never wavered and was a great source of comfort and joy. She served as member of the Alter Guild and as a Lay Eucharist Minister for many years.

A service and reception will be held St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL on May 1, 2021 at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Episcopal Church.