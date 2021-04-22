77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 22, 2021
type here...

Jean Claire Johnson Rutty

By Staff Report

Jean Rutty
Jean Rutty

Jean Claire Johnson Rutty, 87, of The Villages, Florida (formerly of Haddam, CT) passed away on April 16, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New London, CT on October 10, 1933 and was the eldest child of Vena (Woolley) and John Johnson.

Jean was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 65 years, Francis Henry Rutty; her beloved parents and her siblings John and Joan. She is survived by her daughters Cathy Kidd, Holly Krestalude and Tracy Rutty; son in laws Charles Kidd and Bob Krestalude; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Jean was a proud New Englander, growing up on the shore and her love for the ocean and the outdoors lasted her lifetime. She loved to laugh, had a great sense of humor and an adventurous soul.

Jean was a dedicated Registered Nurse and Hospice volunteer for over 40 years. Her willingness and desire to always help family, friends and neighbors was her lifelong passion.

Jean was a member of the Episcopal Church since childhood. Her belief in God never wavered and was a great source of comfort and joy. She served as member of the Alter Guild and as a Lay Eucharist Minister for many years.

A service and reception will be held St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL on May 1, 2021 at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Episcopal Church.

Headlines

Stylist arrested at salon academy in The Villages after romantic criminal mischief

Crime
A hair stylist was arrested at a salon academy in The Villages after allegedly conducting criminal mischief while her former beau was at the beach.
Read more

Sumter County has state’s highest rate of vaccinations for COVID-19

News
Sumter County has the state’s highest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations among those eligible for the vaccine.
Read more

Village of Fenney resident and sheriff’s employee prefile to run for Sumter Commission

News
A Village of Fenney resident and a sheriff’s deputy have prefiled to run for seats in 2022 on the Sumter County Commission.
Read more

Headlines

Stylist arrested at salon academy in The Villages after romantic criminal mischief

Crime
A hair stylist was arrested at a salon academy in The Villages after allegedly conducting criminal mischief while her former beau was at the beach.
Read more

Sumter County has state’s highest rate of vaccinations for COVID-19

News
Sumter County has the state’s highest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations among those eligible for the vaccine.
Read more

Village of Fenney resident and sheriff’s employee prefile to run for Sumter Commission

News
A Village of Fenney resident and a sheriff’s deputy have prefiled to run for seats in 2022 on the Sumter County Commission.
Read more

Woman who got break in golf cart DUI jailed after caught back behind wheel

Crime
A woman who got a break after a drunk driving arrest involving a golf cart in 2019 in The Villages was arrested after she was caught back behind the wheel.
Read more

Breeder wants valuable Great Dane found wandering south of State Road 44

News
An owner has failed to claim a microchipped Great Dane found wandering south of State Road 44. Now the breeder wants the valuable dog back. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more

Oxford man arrested after seeking help for sister who died at Villages hospital

Crime
An Oxford man was arrested after seeking help for his sister who died at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

A message for state Sen. Dennis Baxley

Letters to the Editor
The Central Florida Popular Front, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for state Sen. Dennis Baxley.
Read more

We love columns by Lisa DeMarco

Letters to the Editor
A Village of St. Charles resident writes that he loves the weekly columns by waitress/columnist Lisa DeMarco. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

The straight facts on server shortages

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerchase resident says he hopes Villagers will support servers earning a low minimum wage.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos