Thursday, April 22, 2021
Tree cutting in protected wetlands

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I feel sorry for the people at Lake Deaton. We have been here 24 years. We have wetlands behind homes on our street. The Villages lets the area get to be a disaster until the people complain. They say they have a contract that maintains those areas. We feel like it definitely isn’t being done in a timely manner. The people should not have to take care of it because of neglect. I wouldn’t want that mess behind my home. I understand why the people felt they needed to take care of it. The Villages is responsible for the problem.

Irene Justice
Village De La Vista

A message for state Sen. Dennis Baxley

Letters to the Editor
The Central Florida Popular Front, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for state Sen. Dennis Baxley.
Read more

We love columns by Lisa DeMarco

Letters to the Editor
A Village of St. Charles resident writes that he loves the weekly columns by waitress/columnist Lisa DeMarco. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
