Tree cutting in protected wetlands

To the Editor:

I feel sorry for the people at Lake Deaton. We have been here 24 years. We have wetlands behind homes on our street. The Villages lets the area get to be a disaster until the people complain. They say they have a contract that maintains those areas. We feel like it definitely isn’t being done in a timely manner. The people should not have to take care of it because of neglect. I wouldn’t want that mess behind my home. I understand why the people felt they needed to take care of it. The Villages is responsible for the problem.

Irene Justice

Village De La Vista

.