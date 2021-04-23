80.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 23, 2021
By Staff Report

Barbara Stowman Starkey
1941 – 2021

Barbara S. Starkey, loving wife, beloved mother, doting mom-mom and nana went to her heavenly home on Wednesday afternoon, April 21st, 2021 at the age of 79.  She passed away peacefully at her home in Summerfield, FL after recently learning that the breast cancer she so bravely fought 31 years ago had returned and spread.

Born August 19, 1941 in Centreville, MD, where she grew up on the family farm until she married the love of her life, Charles F. Starkey of Millington, MD.  Charles took his new bride to Savannah, GA where he was stationed in the Air Force and soon after they started their family.  From GA to MD, to DE, to PA and back to DE, their family grew to 5 daughters.  Her children were the light of her life, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren stole her heart.  The last few days of her life were spent with family, but her last few breaths were saved for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara is preceded in death by her father and mother, Edward and Estella Stowman, by her brother, Edward Earl, and her two sisters, Virginia and Alta.  She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles F. Starkey, her five daughters, Tammy Wils and husband Doug, Tracy Tomasevich and husband David, Terry Ellis and husband Joe, Brenda Puharic and husband DJ, Brigitte Reith and husband Chris, and nine grandchildren, Ashley, David, Tara, Jennifer, Brooke, Megan, Jacob, Joshua, Amanda and four great-grandchildren, Monica, Tucker, Hailey, Aria

A memorial service will be held in Delaware at a later date.

