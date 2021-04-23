Government is creating an environment where people don’t want to work

To the Editor:

I think that the federal government is more to blame than the states for the labor shortage we are seeing. Florida has a low unemployment compensation amount. Some states are much higher. Extending the federal stimulus amount has exasperated the situation. Combine the two amounts and look, possibly $600 a week. Why work? Wait until it runs out.

Looking for work is a joke just list the people you visited from a telephone book, state not hiring at present. In today’s world most hiring is done thru the internet so the list or who you inquired too is easier to list than it was during the past.

John and Gail Powling

Village of Tall Trees