More than 1 in 10 Floridians diagnosed with deadly COVID-19 virus

The Sunshine State continued to add new COVID-19 cases at a rapid pace Friday as statistics showed that more than one in 10 Floridians have been diagnosed with the deadly virus since it first hit the state in March 2020.

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows that 2,155,319 Florida residents have tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 13 months. The state’s population stands at about 21.5 million residents, meaning that 10 percent of Floridians are known to have tested positive – and that doesn’t take into account cases that haven’t been reported or are unknown.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,196,502 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,464 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 2,155,319 are residents. A total of 84,337 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,138 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,443 deaths and 89,201 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 3 for a total of 4,589;

Leesburg up 7 for a total of 4,315;

Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,342;

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 814;

Summerfield up 1 for a total of 1,893;

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 1,067;

Oxford up 1 for a total of 531; and

Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,681.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 68,217 – increase of 175

Deaths: 1,843

Hospitalizations: 4,163

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,174 – increase of 11

Deaths: 273

Hospitalizations: 572

Vaccinations: 82,139 (67,598 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,223), Wildwood (1,067), Bushnell (1,008), Coleman (851) and Oxford (531).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 28,721 – increase of 76

Deaths: 622

Hospitalizations: 1,496

Vaccinations: 157,608 (113,852 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,669), Leesburg (4,315), Eustis (2,506), Mount Dora (2,113) and Tavares (2004). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

MARION COUNTY