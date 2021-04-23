Virginia Kramer Meyer passed away Apr 17, 2021 age 80 living in the village of Virginia Trace. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on Aug 16, 1940 to Carl & Loretta Kramer. Ginny was a loving, attractive, and intelligent woman with an engaging smile and positive attitude. She married William/Bill Meyer in 1963 and had 3 wonderful boys; Greg (Gabriele), Gary, and Eric (Caroline). Grandsons were Carl and Eduard.

Ginny graduated with a B.S degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1981. She worked at Procter & Gamble until the children and General Electric later when the boys were older.

Ginny moved to the Villages in 2004 with Bill and enjoyed the activities and friends here.