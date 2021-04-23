We should be thankful for the pickleballs and first-class amenities

To the Editor:

I found the letter regarding The Villages Recreational Department furnishing pickleballs interesting. Why just pickleballs? Should water volley ball players bring their own water volley balls, bocce player bring their own bocce balls, shuffleboard players bring their own disks and pushers? Where would it end? We are so fortunate to have a Recreation Department that offers Villagers first-class amenities and an unlimited amount of activities that are there for all to use. They make it convenient and easy to participate. Having all the necessary equipment available offers everyone the ability play. We should be thankful they they provide us with so many opportunities to participate and stay healthy.

Steve Bova

Village of Hillsborough