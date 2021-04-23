77 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 23, 2021
type here...

We should be thankful for the pickleballs and first-class amenities

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I found the letter regarding The Villages Recreational Department furnishing pickleballs interesting. Why just pickleballs? Should water volley ball players bring their own water volley balls, bocce player bring their own bocce balls, shuffleboard players bring their own disks and pushers? Where would it end? We are so fortunate to have a Recreation Department that offers Villagers first-class amenities and an unlimited amount of activities that are there for all to use. They make it convenient and easy to participate. Having all the necessary equipment available offers everyone the ability play. We should be thankful they they provide us with so many opportunities to participate and stay healthy.

Steve Bova
Village of Hillsborough

 

Headlines

Villagers blame Biden and lousy tippers for restaurant staffing shortage

News
Villagers are blaming everyone from President Biden to cheapskates who won’t tip for a restaurant staffing shortage plaguing The Villages.
Read more

Incumbent commissioner got knock on door before potential rival filed candidacy

News
An incumbent Sumter County commissioner got a knock on his door prior to a potential rival filing his candidacy papers.
Read more

Florida adds more than 6,600 new COVID-19 patients as state nears 2.2 million cases

Health
Florida reported more than 6,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the Sunshine State moved closer to 2.2 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Read more

Headlines

Villagers blame Biden and lousy tippers for restaurant staffing shortage

News
Villagers are blaming everyone from President Biden to cheapskates who won’t tip for a restaurant staffing shortage plaguing The Villages.
Read more

Incumbent commissioner got knock on door before potential rival filed candidacy

News
An incumbent Sumter County commissioner got a knock on his door prior to a potential rival filing his candidacy papers.
Read more

Florida adds more than 6,600 new COVID-19 patients as state nears 2.2 million cases

Health
Florida reported more than 6,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the Sunshine State moved closer to 2.2 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Read more

Aspiring young race car driver sees dream come true at racetrack

News
An aspiring young race car driver saw his dream come true at the Original Speedway Park located on Micro Racetrack Road.
Read more

Villager from New York jailed after allegedly ‘body-slamming’ gal pal in garage

Crime
A Villager found himself behind bars Tuesday night after a violent confrontation with his lady friend that resulted in her mother suffering a medical emergency.
Read more

Homeowners planning improvements need to check with Architectural Review Committee

News
Homeowners in The Villages who are doing any work on the exterior of their home will need an Architectural Application Form.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

We should be thankful for the pickleballs and first-class amenities

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on a previous letter writer who was critical of amenity money being spent on pickleballs for "entitled" residents.
Read more

Many people push climate change for monetary reasons

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident contends that many people are pushing climate change simply for monetary reasons.
Read more

Tree cutting in protected wetlands

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista woman writes that she feels sorry for Lake Deaton residents who believed they had to take matters into their own hands due to overgrowth near their homes. She’s been in the same boat.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos