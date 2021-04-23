Wildwood mother arrested after allegedly attempting to punch her son

A Wildwood mother was arrested after allegedly attempting to punch her son.

Officers were called at about 11 a.m. Wednesday to the home of 41-year-old Rhondricka Renee Gordon at 701 Kilgore St., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Gordon said she wanted her son to leave the residence or she would become violent with him.

“Upon my arrival I witnessed both (Gordon) and her son start to challenge each other with their fists. I then witnessed (Gordon) swing her right arm towards (her son’s) face with a closed fist, missing contact,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The age of her son was not included in the arrest report.

She was arrested on a charge of simple assault. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.