Saturday, April 24, 2021
Bond revoked for Indiana man who attacked nurse at Villages hospital

By Meta Minton

Justin Ryan Kelley

An Indiana man who allegedly attacked a nurse last month at UF Health-The Villages Hospital is back behind bars after his bond was revoked.

Justin Ryan Kelley, 29, of Griffith, Ind. was booked Tuesday afternoon at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a felony charge of battery and a misdemeanor charge of damage to property.

Kelley was still clad in a hospital gown when he was taken into custody March 23. He had attempted to flee the hospital after he lunged at a nurse in his hospital room, pushing her back into the door behind her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The nurse’s back hit the door handle, opening the door and she fell to the ground, hitting her elbow, hip and head. The door swung into the wall, creating a hole approximately 8 inches by 6 inches.

A security guard attempted to tackle Kelley, but he was too slippery as he had covered himself in hand soap. The Munster, Ind. native was eventually restrained and put back into his hospital room until deputies arrived on the scene. The hospital’s director of nursing signed an intent to prosecute. Damage to the wall was estimated at $250.

He had been released on $6,000 bond, but a judge revoked his bond.

