Jackie Brooks

Jackie (Jack) Brooks, 56 of Summerfield FL, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021 at home in his wife’s loving arms.

Jack was born October 24, 1964 in Wilmington Delaware, moving to Belleview Florida in 1995.

He was preceded in death by his parents Martha L Phillips and Clarence Arthur Brooks and his Lacey Girl.

Survived by his wife, Pamela M Brooks; Daughters Amber Laudicina and Janessa Thornton; Brothers Clarence Hilton, his wife Carole Brooks, and Charles Brooks; Sisters Charlotte Cervelli, Emma Walters; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as an array of close friends.

Jack and Pam’s journey began early. They traveled across the roads of life to be united as husband and wife on 10/22/1994 and spent the next 27 years building upon a foundation of trust, love, and faith in one another.

His love of Pam was multiplied and shared with their two daughters Janessa and Amber. His passions ran deep; he enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all riding his Harley. His greatest pride came from his innate ability to drill. Jack started drilling wells over two decades ago. His ability to dominate the profession earned him great respect and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held on April 30th from 5-7 p.m. at the Belleview Hiers-Baxley.

A Benefit Poker Run, organized by Bobby Gibson, will start at 10 a.m. on May 2nd.