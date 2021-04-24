Louise F. McFarland, 93, of Oxford, Florida went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Louise is survived by her daughter Judy Harvey; sons Dwight (Karen) Whitaker, Carl Whitaker, Stephen (Nancy) Whitaker, Stuart Whitaker and Daniel Whitaker; her sister Kay Hoyle; step-daughters Deborah (Dion) Shreiner and Sharon (Al) Paquette; step-sons Marvin (Judy) McFarland and Norman (Raynell) McFarland; and 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Huey McFarland; parents Otto and Vera Fitzwater; sister Doreen; and 6 brothers Dale, Keith, Ralph (Shorty), Dean, Donnie, and Larry.

Louise was a devoted Christian and missionary. She and her husband Huey were co-founders of Mercy Medical Missions which is a Florida based not-for-profit organization that provides food, clothing and other needs for projects in other countries and locally.

She was a mother of 6 children, and served many years as a book-keeper in her church and with Mercy Medical Missions.

Louise’s interests were reading, listening to Christian music, crochet, needlepoint, dancing and gardening.

Louise was married for 32 years to Clarence Whitaker (deceased). They lived for 23 years in Libertyville, Iowa where Louise was active in the local Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A graveside service will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1 pm, at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, FL 34734.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Mercy Medical Missions (mercymedicalmissionsinc.org).