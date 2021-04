To the Editor:

I need help in understanding two things, I have shopped several times at the new supermarket in the Magnolia Plaza. Every time I leave with two questions on my mind:

• Why are so many of the construction and landscape workers coming into the store without a mask?

• Why doesn’t anyone from the supermarket EVER say anything to anyone not wearing a mask, even though signs are posted to put a mask on?

I am confused. Help me to understand!

Jerry Ragan

Village of McClure