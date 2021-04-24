Villagers south of State Road 44 take toll on golf courses

To the Editor:

It’s coming to the end of another spring influx of seasonal snowbirds. As always there are several executive and championship courses that are popular and conveniently located that will get beat up pretty good.

Even more so this this year with the heavy golf traffic coming in from the Villagers south of State Road 44 as they have relatively few executive courses and zero championship courses to serve the 20,000 or so new residents that have arrived in the last several years.

Unfortunately the Developer has not seen fit to provide executive and championship courses to keep up with the population explosion that we have had in the last five years. I guess their solution is to provide putt and chip type courses to solve the issue, which is probably money related.

Or lower the championship golf fees north of County Road 466 to attract more play from the golfers between 466 and State Road 44 in an effort to free up those courses south of 466 for the southern Villagers. We hear a lot of golfers this season complaining how difficult it is to get tee times. Wonder if, and how, this issue will be addressed in the future.

Jeff Dobos

Village of Sanibel