82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 25, 2021
type here...

Alligators on the move in The Villages as mating season nears

By Meta Minton

Spring brings a time of greater activity among alligators in Florida, including the ones in lakes and ponds here in The Villages.

Courtship has been taking place during the month of April. Mating occurs in May and June.

Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation, or debris and deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

An alligator showing off his pearly whites in The Villages.

Incubation requires approximately 63-68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.

Nearly all alligators become sexually mature by the time they reach approximately 7 feet in length although females can reach maturity at 6 feet. A female may require 10-15 years and a male 8-12 years to reach these lengths.

Cliff Jennings shot this photo of an alligator at Cane Garden Championship Golf Course.

About one third of alligator nests are destroyed by predators (mainly raccoons) or flooding. The average clutch size of an alligator nest is 38. For nests that survive predators and flooding, an estimated 24 live hatchlings will emerge. Only 10 alligator hatchlings will live to one year. Of these yearlings, 8 will become subadults (reach 4 feet in length). The number of subadults that reach maturity (6 feet in length) is approximately 5. These estimates are for a growing alligator population. As a population matures (and has a higher percentage of large alligators), the survival rate would be expected to be lower, in part due to a higher rate of cannibalism.

Headlines

Alligators on the move in The Villages as mating season nears

News
Spring brings a time of greater activity among alligators in Florida, including the ones in lakes and ponds here in The Villages. Courtship has been taking place during the month of April. Mating occurs in May and June.
Read more

The Villages’ victory over former sales reps could loom large for Lady Lake

News
A federal judge’s ruling last week that former sales representatives for Properties of The Villages must pay $603,700 in damages to their former boss, could loom large for the Town of Lady Lake.
Read more

COVID-19 keeps spreading despite more than 8.5 million Floridians being vaccinated

Health
Despite more than 8.5 million Floridians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunshine State saw an increase of more than 4,600 new cases on Sunday.
Read more

Headlines

Alligators on the move in The Villages as mating season nears

News
Spring brings a time of greater activity among alligators in Florida, including the ones in lakes and ponds here in The Villages. Courtship has been taking place during the month of April. Mating occurs in May and June.
Read more

The Villages’ victory over former sales reps could loom large for Lady Lake

News
A federal judge’s ruling last week that former sales representatives for Properties of The Villages must pay $603,700 in damages to their former boss, could loom large for the Town of Lady Lake.
Read more

COVID-19 keeps spreading despite more than 8.5 million Floridians being vaccinated

Health
Despite more than 8.5 million Floridians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunshine State saw an increase of more than 4,600 new cases on Sunday.
Read more

Villager escapes prosecution after arrest in ‘extremely intoxicated’ incident

Crime
A Villager will escape prosecution after his arrest in March in an “extremely intoxicated” incident at his home.
Read more

Camp Villages summer activities scheduled to kick off in June

News
Whether your grandchildren live nearby or are coming for a visit, Villagers will want to mark their calendars for the upcoming summer Camp Villages program.
Read more

Trump Train will roll this week into Rohan Recreation Center

News
The Trump Train on Wednesday night will roll into the Rohan Recreation Center.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Climate change is happening right around us

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident challenges a previous letter writer on the topic of climate change.
Read more

Servers sitting home collecting unemployment should be ashamed

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that restaurant servers sitting home collecting unemployment should be ashamed of themselves.
Read more

Contact Gov. DeSantis about impact fees

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pinellas resident points to a bill pushed by Rep. Brett Hage, who works for The Villages, and could be on its way to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis. He suggests contacting the governor directly.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos