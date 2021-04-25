82.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Climate change is happening right around us

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Mr. William Brown does not seem to know that climate change is happening right around us. His letter shows lack of information. Florida State Senate has set up a committee and allocated $100 million to fight rising oceans. https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/1954

In other areas, state of Florida has been buying up ocean front properties slowly and moving people inland. Some of the areas decimated by hurricanes in the 1990s have already been converted to open beaches.

Florida Power and Light has spent $11 Million to upgrade its Power Station in Port St. Lucie because of rising ocean water levels.

There was once Holland Island of Maryland. It does not exist anymore because it has been eaten up by rising ocean waters: https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/maryland/holland-island-md/

U.S. Naval Shipyard in Norfolk, Va. has started taking measures to reduce the effects of rising ocean.

I will just add one more story of Marshall Islands where the U.S. conducted numerous nuclear tests in the 1950s. Those islands are going under water and a lot of their residents for various reasons are moving to Little Rock, Ark.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

